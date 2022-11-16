Actor finds new role teaching English at USI

You may remember him from his famous Geico commercials portraying an insurance savvy caveman. These days, Mcmanus Woodend has found a new career as an English teacher at the University of Southern Indiana.
"I just really got an amazing vibe from the campus. There was just something about it from an intuitive standpoint - it felt right," Woodend said.
Aside from his decade spanning work with Geico, Woodend has appeared in six feature films.
Woodend's wife, a Henderson, Kentucky native, thought the area seemed like a good place to raise the couple's young son. Woodend applied for the open position in USI's English Department and got the job this fall semester.
"I stepped out of my car and I thought, I could see myself doing this, and doing it every day, and feeling a sense of excitement and possibility," explained Woodend.
Woodend has long had academic aspirations, having grown up with both parents as teachers. Aside from teaching rhetoric and composition at USI, he is also pursuing his Ph.D. From the European Graduate School.
He hopes to use his wealth of experience to help students with their critical thinking skills and communication.
Though he may pursue more acting projects in the future, Woodend is content right now focusing on his students.
"I'm helping students with developing, again, critical thought, especially when it comes to you know, different topics that are both contemporary and evergreen. I'm able to really connect with them, and vice versa hopefully," Woodend added.