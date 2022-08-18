Affidavit says Evansville firefighter wrote letter describing 'issues of infidelity' before his murder

An affidavit released by investigators provides new details on the murder investigation of Evansville, Indiana firefighter Robert Doerr.
Just Thursday, police announced that Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, who is firefighter Robert Doerr's widow, and Larry Richmond Sr. had been charged with murder in connection to the investigation of Robert Doerr's death.
Doerr was shot and killed outside of his home on Oakley Street after returning from a 12-hour shift with the Evansville Fire Department, according to authorities.
The affidavit says that during a search of the married couple's home on Oakley Street, investigators found a letter written by Robert to his wife Elizabeth, which described "issues of infidelity," by comments such as "ever since he came back into your life," and, "I see his text on your phone."
Before being charged with murder on Thursday, Elizabeth was arrested and charged with perjury. The affidavit states the Elizabeth was charged with perjury for making false statements while under oath.
You can read the full affidavit by clicking it below. Some sensitive information has been redacted. You can also click here to see the affidavit in a new window.