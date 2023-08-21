Alcoa Foundation presents Wesselman Nature Society with $40,000 grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville nonprofit organization received a generous grant Monday.

On Monday, Wesselman Nature Society received a $40,000 grant from the Alcoa Foundation.

Wesselman Nature Society, which operates and manages Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve and Howell Wetlands in Evansville, will use the funds to continue installing American Disabilities Act-compliant elevated boardwalks within the nature preserve, which will ensure that more visitors can access the woods while maintaining the integrity of the surrounding ecosystem.

The planned boardwalk expansion will connect two existing boardwalk trails in the nature preserve and add railings.

The boardwalk expansions are part of the organization's Eco-Access Initiative.