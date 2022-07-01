Alcoa shutting down smelting line at Warrick County site

A press release from Alcoa says that one of the three operating smelting lines at Alcoa Warrick Operations is being shut down.
According to Alcoa, the smelting line is being curtailed due to "operational challenges."
The news release from Alcoa says that the smelting line is expected to be fully curtailed by the end of the day Friday, July 1.
“Our teams will be focused on ensuring that we bring down this capacity safely while protecting production at the two other operating lines,” said John Slaven, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer.
The press release from Alcoa did not mention any job loss due to the curtailment of the smelting line.
You can view the full news release from Alcoa on alcoa.com.