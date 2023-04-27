 Skip to main content
Alcoa Warrick Operations looking for volunteers for cleanup event at cMoe

  • Updated
Children's Museum of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Alcoa Warrick Operations is calling on all volunteers.

The company is seeking volunteers for a cleanup event that's happening at the Children's Museum of Evansville.

cMoe's "Spring Cleaning and Upkeep" event is happening on Monday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers and members of Alcoa Warrick Operations will work to deep clean the museum's exhibits and the building, with tasks such as vacuuming, dusting, painting, or organizing supplies.

The event is open to all Alcoa employees, retirees, contractors, and their family members.

You can RSVP with Shannon Frazer by emailing shannon.frazer@alcoa.com.

