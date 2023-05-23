Alcoholic beverages now available at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEVV) — Summer fun is underway at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari in Santa Claus.
Along with things like going cashless and bringing a bigger-than-ever "Holidays in the Sky" drone and fireworks show, 2023 also brings a new offering for Holiday World's adult guests - alcoholic beverages.
The park said that beginning in 2023, alcohol would be available for purchase in two locations: Plymouth on the Rocks, located on the North side of Plymouth Rock Café, and Liki Tiki, located by The Wave.
You'll have to have a photo ID ready to be scanned and verified at the time of the transaction, and no outside alcohol can be brought into the park.
According to the park's food and drink page, there are several options on the menu including domestic, craft, and import beers, plus seltzers, wine, and frozen cocktails.
For a full list of rules and more information, you can visit the "Food and Alcohol" section on Holiday World's Rules and Services page.