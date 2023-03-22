 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches with locally up to 5
inches is possible. Heavy rain may lead to flooding of
creeks, streams, and roads that typically flood.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Allegiant adds more flights, extends schedule at Evansville Regional Airport

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Regional Airport

Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) officials have some good news for travelers who may fly with Allegiant Airlines.

EVV says that Allegiant has extended its schedule through mid November, and added more flights at the airport in October to include Saturday.

This will now give travelers looking to depart from EVV to Orlando, Florida, three chances a week to do so.

The news comes after expanded flights were announced at EVV for Allegiant, and several other airlines like Delta and American Airlines.

Evansville Regional Airport announces new flights ahead of spring break

If you're looking to book a last minute spring break trip or something for summer or beyond, you can find more info on flyevv.com.

