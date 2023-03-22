Allegiant adds more flights, extends schedule at Evansville Regional Airport

Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) officials have some good news for travelers who may fly with Allegiant Airlines.
EVV says that Allegiant has extended its schedule through mid November, and added more flights at the airport in October to include Saturday.
This will now give travelers looking to depart from EVV to Orlando, Florida, three chances a week to do so.
The news comes after expanded flights were announced at EVV for Allegiant, and several other airlines like Delta and American Airlines.
If you're looking to book a last minute spring break trip or something for summer or beyond, you can find more info on flyevv.com.