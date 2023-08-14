AMBER Alert cancelled for three kids reported missing in Indiana

UPDATE: The Indiana State Police says the AMBER Alert has been cancelled.
According to ISP, Indianapolis authorities requested the cancellation of the alert.
No details on the incident were immediately released.
ORIGINAL STORY:
INDIANAPOLIS (WEVV) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Indianapolis, Indiana.
According to the Indiana State Police, the victims are:
- Dylan Dempsey, an 8-year-old boy, 4 feet 2 inches tall, 55 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a white Champion T-shirt with gray basketball shorts;
- Daiton Dempsey, a 4-year-old boy, 3 feet 11 inches tall, 42 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a graphic T-shirt;
- Dalilah Sanders, a 3-year-old girl, 2 feet 10 inches tall, 30 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt.
ISP says Dylan, Daiton and Dalilah were last seen on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 10:00 am in Indianapolis, and are believed to be in extreme danger.
According to ISP, the suspect is Kevin Lamar Dempsey - a 39-year-old-man who's 6'1" tall, 165 pounds, with black hair with brown eyes, and driving a red 2014 Ford Mustang Convertible with Indiana plate KEVIN5.
If you have any information on this incident, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541 or 911.