American Heritage riverboat docking in Evansville in the fall

Officials in Evansville say the American Heritage riverboat will be back this fall.
On Tuesday, Visit Evansville and American Cruise Lines said the American Heritage riverboat would be returning to the city for four more stops in the fall.
The four stops are currently scheduled for Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Sept. 17, and Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.
According to a news release, the public will be invited to view the riverboat and welcome passengers, but tours will not be available.
“We are excited to welcome the American Heritage and American Cruise Lines back to Evansville. As we look to reactivate these activities on our riverfront, this is a first, important step. In addition to these tremendous cruise opportunities, we continue to work towards attracting a riverboat to Evansville full time that can accommodate our local community and visitors alike,” said Alexis Berggren, President & CEO of Visit Evansville.
The American Heritage had just docked in Evansville at the start of August.
Anyone interested in volunteering as a member of the Port of Evansville Welcome Committee is encouraged to contact Visit Evansville at hello@visitevansville.com. Musicians interested in providing live music during riverboat arrivals can also reach out to Kasia Koontz at kkoontz@visitevansville.com.