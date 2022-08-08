American Heritage riverboat docks in Evansville

The American Heritage riverboat cruise ship docked on the shore of Evansville's Ohio River on Monday.
Visit Evansville and American Cruise Lines previously announced the return of cruise ships to Evansville, and the American Heritage was the first to arrive on Monday.
The American Heritage is a classic newly-renovated paddlewheeler, carrying up to 150 passengers.
The vessel is docked at the former spot of the LST 325, where it will offer daytime excursions for passengers from 8:30 a.m.
“American Cruise Lines is so pleased to be visiting Evansville, as we continue to grow and offer more cruises on the Ohio River. Together with community partners, we are building for the future of Ohio River cruising, including more riverboats, new ports of call, and new opportunities for guest enrichment throughout the surrounding communities,” said Paul E. Taiclet, Executive Vice President, American Cruise Lines.
Visit Evansville says it recently entered into an agreement between the City of Evansville and Inland Marina, Inc. to manage and maintain the dock formerly occupied by the LST 325, to attract riverboats, cruise ships and other tourism related activity to the area. American Cruise Lines is the first agreement to be formerly achieved, and the two companies continue to work towards a long-term partnership.
“We are thrilled to be working with American Cruise Lines to reestablish Evansville as a stop for cruise ships and riverboats along the Ohio River. Our city, and its unique location geographically, positions us to introduce visitors to a wealth of attractions and amenities in and around our community,” said Alexis Berggren, President & CEO of Visit Evansville.
A welcome ceremony was held on Monday morning for the arrival of the American Heritage, with Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and other officials in attendance.