American Heritage riverboat to dock in Evansville throughout the fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The American Heritage riverboat will return to the River City over the next few months.
The ship will dock in Evansville for eight stops throughout the summer and fall.
The newly renovated paddle-wheeler, carrying 150 passengers, will moor at the dock formerly occupied by the LST-325 at Inland Marina on the following dates:
American Heritage riverboat Evansville dates
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Thursday
|July 27
|9:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|Aug. 2
|8:30 am - 12:30 pm
|Wednesday
|Aug. 16
|9:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Aug. 22
|8:30 am - 12:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Sept. 5
|9:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|Sept. 11
|8:30 am - 12:30 pm
|Monday
|Sept. 25
|9:30 am - 1:30 pm
Members of the community are invited to Inland Marina to view the riverboat and welcome passengers, but tours of the American Heritage will not be available to the public.
Marina Pointe will be open for beverage service starting at 10 a.m. and lunch service at 11 a.m.