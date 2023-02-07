American Red Cross and Schnucks team up for 'Share the Love' blood drive in Evansville

There's a joint blood drive being held in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday morning.
Schnucks and the American Red Cross are partnering up to hold their "Share the Love" blood drive in Evansville.
The blood drive is happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the American Red Cross Southwest Chapter building at 29 S. Stockwell Rd.
Organizers say anyone who donates at the event will receive snacks and beverages compliments of Schnucks, and also be entered into a drawing for one of 10 $50 Schnucks gift cards. Additionally, anyone who donates in the month of February will also receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email and will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Florida.
To sign up to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org and search "Schnucks", call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).