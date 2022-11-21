American Red Cross 'Give Thanks, Give Life' Blood Drive underway in Evansville

The American Red Cross's "Give Thanks, Give Life" Blood Drive is underway in Evansville on Monday.
The blood drive is happening until 7 p.m. on Monday at the American Red Cross office located at 29 S. Stockwell Rd. in Evansville.
The Red Cross urges community members to come out and give blood during the annual drive, especially with the possibility of an increase in need this flu season.
"Typically people are really busy with their families right now - we also see a spike in illness," says Ashley Hughes, District Manager of Donor Recruitment. "What that does is it takes away those donors who typically are donating with us every 56 days or every 112 days. They're not here, so we need more and more people to step up."
As an extra incentive to donate, the Red Cross is offering special Red Cross knit beanies and $10 E gift cards to those who donate. Lunch is also being provided during Monday's event.
To sign up for the blood drive, just visit redcrossblood.org and search sponsor code "GIVE THANKS".