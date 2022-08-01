American Red Cross in Evansville sending volunteers to eastern Kentucky floods

The American Red Cross has over 200 volunteers on the ground providing relief in eastern Kentucky. On Monday, they received two more from Evansville.
The Evansville chapter of the American Red Cross of Indiana is there to help in the Tri-State anytime they’re called.
The mission in eastern Kentucky, however, is different.
Red Cross volunteer Donald Day told 44News, “They don’t know what they’re going to do. They’re lost. They are totally lost. If you had to start over again, what would you do?”
Two Disaster Action Team Volunteers are on their way to Eastern Kentucky.
They were called to action this morning, and were on the road hours later with no specific timeline ahead of them.
Donny is one of them. He’s a former firefighter and an Evansville native.
The other one is Jim. Both are Indiana residents and passionate volunteers.
“I started volunteering in 2005. You have to figure, you’re standing here right now and your house could be burning and when you get home tonight. You’re going to get a phone call saying your house burned and you’re out on the street. What are you going to do? We’re going to be there to help,” Donny says.
Donny and Jim are both trained volunteers and have to be ready at a moment’s notice to hit the road and help.
“We’re about the only organization that can put that many volunteers on the street in a short period of time,” Donny tells 44News.
The two men will drive to Lexington, where the American Red Cross is headquartered for this disaster. Then, they will carry out whatever assignment they are given, whether it be mobile feeding or taking food to shelters.
They also provide help for people looking for a safe place to stay, and offer emotional support to families who need it most.
“It’s really amazing how nice people are. But, they’re so upset and stuff like that. So, I’ve got to give you a hug, you know. That’s our payment, is our hugs. And that’s a good feeling that you actually help people out,” Donny says.
To make a $10 donation to the eastern Kentucky Relief Fund, text “KYFloods” to 90999.
Hopkins County officials are also accepting donations at the Hopkins County Government Center at 56 N. Main Street in Madisonville.
Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield says that donations of cleaning supplies and gift cards are what’s needed most.
Clothing and bottled water are not needed at this time.
Donations can be dropped off during these hours:
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, July 29
8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, August 1
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, August 2