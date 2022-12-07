AMR Evansville placing sensory tool kits in every ambulance

The American Medical Response (AMR) of Evansville is placing special Sensory Tool Kits on each of its ambulances.
AMR Evansville shared a photo depicting one of the tool kits on Wednesday, explaining that the kits include a variety of sensory items and toys that can help calm or stimulate a child's nervous system and assist them with self organization in times of crisis.
According to AMR Evansville, the kits will be used in the field in emergency situations by EMTs and Paramedics to provide a less traumatic experience for those with some forms of autism, anxiety disorders, ADHD, OCD, and many other conditions.
The kits include spinners, articulating snakes, squeeze balls and other items. If a child prefers less auditory stimulation, there is also a set of headphones included. The kit also includes a marker board for use with children who are non-verbal or prefer to draw as a calming technique.
Evansville AMR says all of the items are single-use and will be left with the child upon arrival at the emergency department.
According to Evansville AMR, the kits will be going into service immediately.