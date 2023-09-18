Amy Word selling Lamasco Bar and Grill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A local business owner and school board member whose bar is currently at the center of a criminal investigation says she's putting it up for sale.

On Facebook Monday, Amy Word said she was selling her West Franklin Street business, Lamasco Bar and Grill.

"I am officially selling Lamasco Bar and Grill, the business entity, property, and lot," a post from Word says. "It is listed with Scott Hyatt, and all info is available through him."

Back in 2022, police said Word was among nearly two dozen people arrested in connection to a drug investigation.

Word, who faces a felony charge of Maintaining a Common Nuisance, was charged because she "had knowledge of narcotics activity at her place of business," according to police.

Word is also a member of the EVSC School Board of Trustees, a position that she still holds after refusing to resign - though she does remain on an unpaid leave of absence.

Word says the bar has been listed through Scott Hyatt. 44News has reached out to Hyatt for more information on the listing.

In the case against her, Word is still scheduled to go to trial in March of 2024.