Amy Word's attorney files several motions ahead of Monday's court hearing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — There are several new developments in the criminal case surrounding a local business owner and school board member.

Ahead of Amy Word's next hearing, which is scheduled to take place on Monday morning at 10 a.m., several motions were filed by Word's attorney.

Word made an online statement about one of those filings, and said that it was a response to EPD's motion to quash a subpoena that was previously filed. The document alleges an EPD detective is using someone who embezzled money from Word as a chief witness for the felony charge against her.

"This is our response to EPD trying to quash our subpoena in regards to the following matter regarding my case. I have no further comment at this time. It has been filed with the court," Word said in the online statement Thursday.

Several other filings by Word's attorney include a similar response towards EPD Chief Billy Bolin, plus several requests.

One request looks to appoint a Special Master, who would review video from inside Word's place of business, Lamasco Bar & Grill, which the defense believes would show Word's innocence. Another request asks for an evidence review, and a third request asks for EPD investigators to review WhatsApp messages from Word's cell phone.

Word was arrested in July of 2022 on the felony charge of Maintaining a Common Nuisance - Controlled Substances, after police said she "had knowledge of narcotics activity at her place of business."

We reached out to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office about the new filings ahead of Monday's hearing. They said they had no comment since the case was pending.