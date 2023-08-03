 Skip to main content
Annual watermelon festival happening in Owensville

  • Updated
OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An annual watermelon festival is returning to Gibson County on Thursday.

The three-day Owensville Watermelon Festival will kick off at 5 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Events on opening day include rides, booths, the third-annual tractor show, bingo, and more, ending off with the Jr. Miss & Queen Pageant at 7 p.m.

More fun is on the schedule starting at 5 p.m. Friday, with new attractions like the cornhole tournament and Rodney Watts country music concert.

The last day of the festival is on Saturday, with the watermelon run kicking off at 7:30 a.m. and more events continuing into the night.

The festival is happening at the Owensville Carnegie Library, located at 110 S Main St. in Owensville.

You can see the full festival schedule below, via the Owensville Watermelon Festival Facebook page.

