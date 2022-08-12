Area of N. Weinbach Avenue affected by explosion to remain closed over the weekend

Officials in Evansville, Indiana, provided a final press conference on the ongoing investigation into Wednesday's deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue.

Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly says that crews on Weinbach Avenue are currently inspecting a 96-inch diameter stormwater drain pipe that possibly could have been damaged in the explosion.

Chief Connelly says the pipe runs the length of Weinbach Avenue. A member of the City Engineer's Office is inspecting the pipe, and EFD is on standby for rescue if needed.

According to Connelly, the affected portion North Weinbach Avenue will likely remain closed through the weekend until Monday.

Chief Connelly also said that within 10 minutes of the explosion, Evansville Central Dispatch received 140 calls related to the incident.

CenterPoint Energy representative Natalie Hedde also spoke at Friday's noon update, and reiterated that so far in the investigation, there was no indication of issues related to CenterPoint Energy’s natural gas system.

CenterPoint says it completed several leak surveys in the surrounding areas, with all readings on the outside of the structure reporting back negative, indicating no natural gas leaks detected. They say pressure readings performed on CenterPoint Energy’s natural gas lines were also normal.

According to CenterPoint, no work was being performed by crews at 1010 N. Weinbach Ave., which is the address of the home where the blast originated, or in the surrounding area near the time of the explosion.