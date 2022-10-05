Arson investigation underway after house fire in Evansville

An arson investigation is underway in Evansville after a house fire that took place late Tuesday night.
Police say they were called to a home in the area of South Denby Avenue and East Cherry Street Tuesday for an arson investigation.
While officers were on their way, dispatchers told them that the 911 caller said someone had thrown something at her house and caught it on fire.
Members of the Evansville Fire Department were already at the scene battling the flames.
Police spoke with two people who were inside the home at the time of the fire, who said they heard a loud noise coming from outside. They say they discovered the fire when they walked outide to see what happened.
Everyone was able to get out of the house safely, with no injuries reported.
The investigation remains ongoing.