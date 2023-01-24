 Skip to main content
Arson report filed after Evansville apartment fire

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Members of the Evansville Fire Department were at the scene of an apartment fire on Monday evening.

Officials with the fire department say it happened near the intersection of West Illinois Street and North 3rd Avenue around 7 p.m.

Crews responded after multiple 911 calls were made, and found fire coming from the second-floor window of a two-story, six-unit apartment building.

EFD says crews were able to contain most of the fire to the living room of the apartment where it started, and that it was fully extinguished in about 25 minutes.

Police records show that an Arson report was filed following the fire.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

