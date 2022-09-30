Arson report filed after house fire in Evansville

Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, are investigating a Thursday afternoon house fire as an arson.
The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on North Fifth Avenue, just off of Fulton Avenue, around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday after a neighbor called 911.
As firefighters arrived at the scene, they say they saw heavy black smoke, in addition to flames blowing out the openings on the left side of the home.
EFD says crews jumped into action to extinguish the fire and look for any possible victims inside. They say more firefighters were called to the scene because of the large number of items in the house, in addition to the neighboring home being exposed to the flames.
The fire department says the fire took about an hour and 45 minutes to extinguish, and that safety concerns caused by the structural integrity of the building slowed operations.
EFD says it appears that both homes damaged in the fire are vacant and abandoned structure that have had homeless activity reported.
An arson report was filed with the Evansville Police Department.