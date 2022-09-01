Ascension St. Vincent Evansville names 2022 Physician of the Year

Officials with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville say the healthcare organization has named its 2022 Physician of the Year.
A statement from Ascension St. Vincent sent out Thursday says that Dr. Jose Salgado, MD was named the 2022 Ascension St. Vincent Evansville Physician of the Year.
According to Ascension, Dr. Salgado has served as an infectious disease physician at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville for 27 years.
“Dr. Salgado has been a stalwart of our medical system for years. He has consistently exemplified what it is to be a kind, caring, knowledgeable physician,” one nominator says.
Officials say Dr. Stalwart has helped guide the hospital's response during multiple public health crises, including HIV, SARS, Influenza, and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic.