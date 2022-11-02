 Skip to main content
Aspiring musicians invited to a unique Music Business Expo happening in Owensboro

  • Updated
Owensboro Music Business Expo

The Owensboro Music Business Expo will happen over the course of 3-days in April of 2023.

 Tommy Mason

The Owensboro Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum will be home to an expo this month, with hopes of educating aspiring musicians on how to navigate the always evolving music industry.

Francine Marseille is one of the co-founders of the program, along with former Matchbox Twenty bandmember Adam Gaynor.

The expo that features one-on-one work shops with successful musicians is happening at the Owensboro Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame Friday April 13 through Sunday, April 15.

Fran Marseille stopped by the 44News This Morning studio to share details about the upcoming expo.

You can learn about the music business expo by clicking here

