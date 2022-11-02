Aspiring musicians invited to a unique Music Business Expo happening in Owensboro

The Owensboro Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum will be home to an expo this month, with hopes of educating aspiring musicians on how to navigate the always evolving music industry.
Francine Marseille is one of the co-founders of the program, along with former Matchbox Twenty bandmember Adam Gaynor.
The expo that features one-on-one work shops with successful musicians is happening at the Owensboro Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame Friday April 13 through Sunday, April 15.
Fran Marseille stopped by the 44News This Morning studio to share details about the upcoming expo.
