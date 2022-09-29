Astound Broadband holding pet costume contest in October

Pet owners are invited to enter their furry friends in a costume contest this October for a chance to win a prize.
Astound Broadband is putting on the contest, which starts ahead of Halloween.
Starting on Oct. 1, all you need to do to enter is post a pic of you're costumed pet to social media and use the hashtag "#AstoundingPets" on the post.
From Oct. 25 through Oct. 31, you can then visit astound.com/ch-pets to vote for your favorite pet photo.
Astound Broadband says that whoever's photo is picked as the top favorite will win a $100 gift card.