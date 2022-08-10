At least 2 injured after multiple homes destroyed by explosion in Evansville

Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a large explosion in Evansville, Indiana.

Central Dispatch says the first call came in around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue.

First responders at the scene are reporting four houses totally destroyed. EPD says that at least two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

A large part of the surrounding area is completely blocked off at this time, and traffic is heavily backed up. If possible, the public should avoid the area as crews on the scene are investigating a gas leak, though no official cause of the initial explosion has been listed at this time.

Officials say North Weinbach Avenue is currently closed between Morgan Avenue and Vogel Avenue. North Hercules Avenue is also closed between Columbia Street and Vogel Avenue.

The EVSC says that students and staff members at the nearby Vogel Elementary School are safe, but that the street closures will impact dismissal.

