AT&T and Vanderburgh County to bring broadband internet to unincorporated territory

The CEO of AT&T was in Evansville Wednesday, announcing a private-public partnership with Vanderburgh County to bring broadband internet access to all rural areas and unincorporated Vanderburgh County.
The telecommunications company held a press conference Wednesday at Farm 57 that featured CEO John Stankey, as well as Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, and Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave.
Together they announced that Vanderburgh County is the first county in the nation to partner with AT&T on the project.
According to county records, about one-third of Vanderburgh County's population did not have access to fixed broadband service before AT&T's fiber network deployment.
Two thousand homes and businesses have already received the internet upgrade, but the partnership hopes to have reached over 20,000 locations by the time the project is finished.
AT&T and Vanderburgh County hope to have the project completed by November 2023.