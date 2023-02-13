 Skip to main content
AT&T holding hiring event in Evansville on Saturday

AT&T Will Be Hosting a Hiring Event

Job seekers in the Evansville area could find a new opportunity on Saturday.

Officials with AT&T say the company will be hosting a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The company says it's hiring for more than a dozen open positions, offering competitive salary and benefits including, if eligible, medical/dental coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off.

Open positions include Premises Installation Technicians and Call center Premier Service Consultants.

The hiring event is happening at the AT&T Call Center, located at 5101 Vogel Road in Evansville.

You can also apply online here.

