AT&T holding hiring event to fill more than 100 positions in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Job seekers in Evansville could have an upcoming opportunity through AT&T.
The company says it's holding a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, to fill more than 100 positions between now and the end of the year.
There are currently 10 open Fiber Sales Executive positions, which include a $2,500 sign-on bonus. AT&T says it also plans to fill 100 Call Center Customer Rep. positions, hiring for 15 of those now and 15 each month for the rest of the year.
The hiring event on April 15 is taking place at the AT&T Call Center, located at 5101 Vogel Road in Evansville. Anyone interested in applying for a position in Evansville can also learn more online at AT&T's website.
AT&T says the job openings come with its continued efforts to expand its Fiber installation in the Evansville area.