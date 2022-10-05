AT&T providing major update on fiber-powered broadband in Vanderburgh County

Officials with AT&T says they'll be providing a major update in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Wednesday.
A news release from the company says there will be a press conference to provide an update on bringing fiber-powered broadband to Vanderburgh County.
AT&T CEO John Stankey will be at the press conference, as will Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave, and other local leaders.
The conference is happening at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Farm 57 in Evansville. 44News will be at the event and provide updated information after it's over.