ATF begins warehouse fire investigation as residents continue to deal with poor air quality

For the second time in just three months, Evansville’s first responders are teaming up with an ATF National Response Team to investigate a massive fire. 44News spoke with John Nokes, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of ATF's Columbus Field Division, to find out what their unit is bringing to the table.
According to Special Agent Nokes, "I believe we’re bringing in somewhere between 25 and 30 additional investigators, primarily made up of special agents who are trained in fire and explosive investigations."
About also responding to the Morton Ave. warehouse fire in October and collaborating with local authorities, he said "[the Columbus National Response Team] were just here not too long ago, so they're all very familiar with one another, and they’re very familiar with each other’s capabilities.”
Tuesday afternoon, ATF investigators hit the ground running, getting a bird’s eye view of the scene with a drone just moments after arriving. The beginning of their investigation will focus on collecting as much information as possible.
Special Agent Nokes described the initial steps of the investigation as ”conducting interviews, reviewing surveillance, meeting with first responders... It’s likely that within the next 24 to 48 hours, the scene will be cool enough that they can actually start sifting debris.”
The contingent also includes structural engineers, fire safety engineers, chemists, K-9 teams, and computer forensics experts. These specialized investigators bring expertise often unavailable to local police and firefighters and free up local first responders to get back to their day-to-day operations.
Special Agent Nokes estimates that the on-site portion of the investigation will take about a week, but the forensic work will continue at laboratories and the Colombus ATF Feld Division headquarters.
Since the New Year's Eve fire, Garvin Park area residents have been subjected to poor air quality from the smoldering remains of the warehouse. A local resident gave 44News a first-hand account of what the neighborhood is going through.
Desmond Albert, a resident across the street from the warehouse, said ”sometimes at night I have to cover up my face because [the burning plastic smell] is so strong. So I won’t get that smell into my system, I usually put this [bandana] around my face.”
The strong smell of burning plastic has been present since the fire first began, but it worsened as the wind conditions changed. Some residents reported being relatively unbothered by the smell, but others couldn’t spend extended periods of time in their homes.
Albert told 44News ”I had to leave [the area] several times. Hopefully the smell can die down a little bit, but many, many times throughout the day I’m leaving, I’m coming back, I’m checking out the air quality.”
To protect against the poor air quality, houses should be well-sealed with windows shut. Wearing a mask, such as an N-95 or KN-95, is an effective way to protect yourself from many of the cancer-causing chemicals that structure fires can pollute the air with.