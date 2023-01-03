ATF National Response Team deploys to Evansville to help with warehouse fire investigation

There are new developments in the investigation into a large warehouse fire that broke out on North Garvin Street in Evansville.
As of Tuesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team (NRT) will be arriving in Evansville to assist in the investigation.
The ATF National Response Team, led by Supervisor David Oliver, will be briefed on Tuesday before beginning their on-scene investigation on Wednesday.
“ATF, including the National Response Team and our cadre of Certified Fire Investigators, has a wealth of knowledge and expertise in investigating the origin and cause of fires,” said Special Agent in Charge Daryl S. McCormick of the Columbus Field Division. “We will respond quickly to bring our training and experience to fire scenes around the country to assist our state and local partners.”
The massive fire broke out on Saturday, with burning plastics and other materials said to be inside the warehouse. Residents from homes as far as Evansville Regional Airport told 44News that they could smell the smoke from the fire outside of their homes.
