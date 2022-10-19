ATF National Response Team deploys to Evansville to investigate massive warehouse fire

More resources are being brought in to investigate the massive warehouse fire that broke out in Evansville, Indiana on Monday.

Authorities said Wednesday that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team (NRT) had deployed to Evansville to join the investigation into the fire at the historic warehouse on North Morton Avenue.

The fire broke out early Monday around 4:30 a.m., and crews have continued to battle smoke and flames since then into Wednesday morning.

The ATF team, led by NRT Supervisor David Oliver, will begin assisting in the investigation immediately. They join other ATF special agents from the Indianapolis offices of the Columbus Field Division, the Evansville Fire Department, the Indiana State Fire Marshall's Office, and the Evansville Police Department.

“ATF, with the National Response Team and our cadre of Certified Fire Investigators, has a wealth of knowledge and expertise in investigating the origin and cause of fires,” said Special Agent in Charge Daryl S. McCormick of the Columbus Field Division. “We bring our training and experience to fire scenes around the country to assist our state and local partners.”

Few details on the investigation have been released as crews have continued to work to fully extinguish the flames and secure the area, but we will provide any new updates as the become available.