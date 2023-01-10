Atlas Van Lines study reveals a troubling trend of people moving out of Indiana

After two years of economic and societal shifts a recent study by Atlas Van Lines focused on the troubling trend of people moving out of Indiana.
The study also revealed a consistent pattern of the same for neighboring Illinois, making it the country's outbound leader ending a previous streak held by the State of New York.
Oana Schneider with Atlas Van Lines joined 44News This Morning to discuss the pattern of population declines, and how it has an impact on the Hoosier State's economy, and the future problems it poses.