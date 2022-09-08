Attempted murder charge against Evansville man dismissed, court records show

An attempted murder charge that was filed against an Evansville man after a shooting incident along Fulton Avenue has been dropped, court records show.

Court records say the attempted murder charge against 32-year-old Randall Hood was dismissed on Thursday.

The Indiana courts website doesn't list many details on the case, but shows that a motion to dismiss was filed and granted on Thursday.

Hood was charged with attempted murder after an officer-involved shooting incident that happened near the Corner Pocket bar.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department said that gunfire was exchanged between an off-duty officer and another individual, but that no one was injured.

Police had originally charged a 17-year-old suspect in the case, but later said that he was not the correct suspect. Hood was then charged as a new suspect in the case.

“This is now the second suspect charged with the same crime where both cases end in dismissal before trial. Mr. Hood has maintained his innocence throughout, so I am pleased that the State has decided not to move forward with prosecution,” Attorney Barry Blackard said in a statement sent to 44News.

We reached out to police after the attempted murder charge against Hood was dropped, and they told us that charges could be re-filed in the future, pending the return of DNA evidence.

