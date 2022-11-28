Aurora Evansville looking for donors to participate in 'Adopt-A-Client' campaign

Local nonprofit organization Aurora Evansville is looking for individuals and families to participate in its "Adopt-A-Client" campaign, which aims to help homeless individuals in need.
The campaign provides a "wish list" to donors for their adopted client, providing homeless individuals with essentials like clothes, hygiene products, or other items they may need.
Christopher Hall and his wife have received help from Aurora for several months now. "They've given us food, they've helped us with clothing and things of that nature," says Christopher Hall. "We're still waiting on housing because of the backup because they don't have the places to put people."
Hall says that it's only through community action that homelessness can truly be solved.
"We are a community we have to live like a community we have to become one. Separation is discrimination whether that be black or white or rich or poor, either which way its like a chain," Hall says. "We are only as strong as out weakest link."
Even with its limited resources, Aurora Evansville has made progress in minimizing homelessness.
"According to our point-in-time count we we were at 488 individuals identified either in our shelter system or on the streets. We did out first point in time count this summer and we're down to 323," explains Aurora Executive Director Zachary Heronemus.
Heronemus says that even if you don't participate in Aurora's "Adopt-A-Client" campaign, there are still other ways to help.
"We need folks helping to cook food at our shelters, we need folks in any way shape or form in any way they can," Heronemus says. "The holiday season is obviously our cold season, it's also our most compassionate and best giving season for Aurora and all of our non-profits in our community."
If you're interested in sponsoring a client or volunteering with the organization, just visit auroraevansville.org.