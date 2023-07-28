Aurora needs bottled water donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A local nonprofit is in need of bottled water for city's most vulnerable.
After a recent Facebook post asking for water donations, Aurora in Evansville has slightly upped their stock in water bottles. But, since they go through 3 to 4 cases a day, they constantly need more donations, especially in this heat.
Some of the city's most vulnerable may not have the opportunity to stay hydrated. Aurora looks to help the homeless population in the area combat the heat by providing free water bottles to those who need it.
"It's really vital in this weather for our clients and our community members who don't have access to water to come here and get water," said Kim Armstrong, Resource Development Officer for Aurora. "It is pretty vital for life to be hydrated."
Those stuck out in this heat, become vulnerable to heat related illnesses. Just like Aurora, a number of shelters are doing what they can to keep the homeless population hydrated and safe. With help from local law enforcement, they are going through cases of bottled water everyday.
"Right now, lots of shelters in the area are requesting donations of water and food," said Officer Mario Reid of the Evansville Police Department. "Its very helpful at this time we are handing out hundreds of bottles of water a day."
If you want to help, you can stop by Aurora during business hours and make a monetary donation or simply bring in cases of water. Aurora is open Monday through Thursday from 8-30 to 4-30, but on Fridays they close at 4.