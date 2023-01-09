 Skip to main content
Authorities called to crash in Vanderburgh County

  • Updated
  • 0
Authorities at the scene of a Monday afternoon crash in Vanderburgh County

Authorities at the scene of a Monday afternoon crash in Vanderburgh County (VCSO Photo)

Authorities were busy cleaning up a crash in Vanderburgh County on Monday afternoon.

Around 1:10 p.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that crews were working a crash at the intersection of Green River Road and Millersburg Road.

It's not clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured, but a photo shared by the sheriff's office appeared to show a vehicle off the road in a ditch.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while emergency crews cleared the scene.

No other information is available, but you can stay with us on-air and online for any updates.

