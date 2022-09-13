 Skip to main content
Authorities clean up semi crash on I-64 in Vanderburgh County

Semi crash on I-64 near Old Princeton Road

Semi crash on I-64 near Old Princeton Road (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, were cleaning up Tuesday morning after a semi crash on Interstate 64.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday that crews were at the scene of a semi truck and trailer crash on I-64 near Old Princeton Road. 

According to the sheriff's office, traffic remained moving in the area but was be intermittently shut down for cleanup.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area, but the sheriff's office told us the situation was resolved around 11 a.m.

