Authorities clean up semi crash on I-64 in Vanderburgh County

Authorities in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, were cleaning up Tuesday morning after a semi crash on Interstate 64.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday that crews were at the scene of a semi truck and trailer crash on I-64 near Old Princeton Road.
According to the sheriff's office, traffic remained moving in the area but was be intermittently shut down for cleanup.
Drivers were being asked to avoid the area, but the sheriff's office told us the situation was resolved around 11 a.m.
Property damage crash involving a semi truck and trailer on I64 near Old Princeton Rd., traffic is moving in the area but will intermittently be shut down for clean up, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/UggaJXzXd7— Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) September 13, 2022