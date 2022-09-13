Authorities cleaning up after semi crash on I-64 in Vanderburgh County

Authorities in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, are cleaning up Tuesday morning after a semi crash on Interstate 64.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday that crews were at the scene of a semi truck and trailer crash on I-64 near Old Princeton Road.
According to the sheriff's office, traffic is moving in the area but will be intermittently shut down for cleanup.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
