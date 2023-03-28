Authorities conducting death investigation in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities are responding to the scene of a death investigation in Gibson County, Indiana.
We talked to an employee at the Diplomat Motel off of IN-57 in Oakland City just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, who told us there was a heavy police presence at a wooded area near the motel.
While police tell us this is a death investigation, few details surrounding the incident are available right now, as the scene is extremely active.
Our news crew is currently on the way to the scene, and we're told investigators will release more information soon.
