Authorities hold news conference following Evansville standoff that turned deadly

Authorities held a press conference to share more information on an hours-long standoff that started on Monday afternoon and ended with one man dead.
The Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office held the joint press conference on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
This comes after a deadly conclusion to an hours-long standoff that unfolded on East Missouri Street throughout the day Monday. Investigators said they had gone to the home Monday to serve a felony drug warrant, but that the incident quickly turned into a standoff after the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.
After seven hours, the suspect was shot and killed.
44News was at Tuesday's joint press conference. You can watch the whole thing on this article, or in a new window here.