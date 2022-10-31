Authorities looking for Evansville woman who went missing after crash

Authorities in Kentucky are searching for an Evansville, Indiana woman after they say she crashed her car before disappearing.
The Kentucky State Police is asking the public for help finding 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle after they say she went missing after the crash.
KSP says the crash happened late Saturday nighta round 11:30 p.m. They say Kolle was last seen when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County.
According to KSP, multiple agencies are actively searching the waters of the Green River at this time.
KSP described Kolle as a 5' 6'' tall female with brown hair and blue eyes, weighing around 130 pounds.
Anyone with information on Kolle's location is asked to call KSP at 270-826-3312, or their local police agency.