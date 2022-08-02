 Skip to main content
Authorities on scene of crash with injuries in Vanderburgh County

VCSO crash photo Aug 2

VCSO on scene of crash in the area of Broadway Avenue and Schutte Road (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office photo)

Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say they're currently working a crash with injuries in a western area of the county.

Around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said it was at the scene of a crash in the area of Broadway Avenue and Schutte Road.

A photo shared by the sheriff's office appears to show a white van that had crashed into a wooded area.

The sheriff's office said that there were injuries in the crash, but the extent of the injuries wasn't immediately released.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

