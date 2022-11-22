Authorities warn against holiday package theft

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are quickly approaching, which means more Hoosiers will be having packages sent to their homes. That also means an increased potential for theft.
Authorities say most package thefts happen between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day with more people buying gifts online during the holiday season.
Law enforcement officials are offering some helpful advice to prevent your packages from ending up in the wrong hands.
When possible, do not leave delivered packages unattended for long periods.
If purchasing an item from a retailer that has a physical location near your home, consider shipping it there instead.
Having a home security system with cameras installed, or simply a camera-enabled doorbell are great ways to deter package theft.
If possible, ask the delivery company to require a signature before leaving the package.
According to experts, around 260 million packages were stolen off unsuspecting porches in America.