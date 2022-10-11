Autism Evansville hosts 2nd Annual Special Needs Night Out event

Tuesday evening, community members and first responders gathered at Christian Fellowship Church in Evansville to celebrate for the second annual Special needs Night Out event.
Every year, Autism Evansville hosts two Special Needs Night Out events for adults and children with any special needs to come and enjoy a night out with first responders on a sensory level.
Tuesday, community members got the chance to meet EPD officers, their K-9 Unit and Mounted Patrol, and the McCutchanville firefighters, all while learning more about the resources available to them in the community.
Recently, the Evansville Fire Department and the Evansville Police Department adopted more sensory kits which include items to help keep them calm during emergency situations.
"I'm just enjoying talking to other special needs moms and getting to know the community more. It's really a blessing to try to find kids that click and connect to help socialize them." said Carmen Notari, a frequent attendee of the special needs night out events.
This year organizers rolled out the red carpet for a night filled with interactive games and socializing.
With help from a local photographer, they were able to make the night memorable for all in attendance.