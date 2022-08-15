Autopsy reports released for 3 killed in Evansville house explosion

New details have been released on the deaths of three people who were killed in a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana.

On Monday, the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office released the autopsy reports for the three victims who died in the explosion. Those victims were 43-year-old Charles Hite, 37-year-old Martina Hite, and 29-year-old Jessica Teague.

According to the coroner's office, the preliminary cause of death for both Charles and Martina Hite is "Blunt Force Trauma to the Chest."

The coroner's office lists Teague's preliminary cause of death is "Compression Asphyxia."

According to the coroner's office, final reports and toxicology for the three victims are pending.

The Hites were inside the home at 1010 N. Weinbach Ave. when the blast occurred. They were both taken to the hospital, where they died.

Teague was pronounced dead at the scene in her home, just one house over from the Hites.

According to investigators, 39 homes were damaged in the deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue, with 11 homes deemed uninhabitable and scheduled for demolition.

Crews put a pause on the investigation over the weekend and fences were erected around the blast site to preserve any evidence and prevent any unauthorized entry.

The investigation picked back up Monday, but the cause of the explosion remains undetermined at this time.