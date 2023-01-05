Azzip Pizza Pearl Drive location reopens after renovations

A popular Evansville pizza restaurant is ready to welcome pizza lovers back after closing for renovations.
Azzip Pizza's flagship store on Pearl Drive was closed as they worked on interior improvements.
Some of the new offerings involve a second make line for online orders, increased seating, along with a more modern look.
They originally planned to reopen sometime during the end of 2022, but the owner wanted to make sure changes were done right and not rushed.
Azzip Pizza has four locations across Evansville.