B-25 bomber flights and tours coming to Evansville Wartime Museum

The Evansville Wartime Museum says it's hosting a "Warbird Weekend" on Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, the museum will offer flights and tours aboard the WWII Bomber B-25 “Champaign Gal.”
The Warbird Weekend will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, with tours starting at $5 and flights at $425 (Not including museum admission). Flights will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and be offered every 1.5 hours.
The EWM grill will also be open during the event, selling hot dogs, hamburgers, brats, chips, and drinks.
You can click here to book a flight. Limited flights are available.
The Evansville Wartime Museum is located at 7503 Petersburg Road in Evansville.