'Back to School Backpack Bash' happening in Princeton on Saturday

There's a back to school giveaway event happening in Princeton, Indiana on Saturday.
The "Back to School Backpack Bash" will take place at Lafayette Park in Princeton from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 30.
The event is put on by the Princeton Parks and Recreation Department, and aims to prepare kids for their return to the classroom with backpacks and supplies.
During the event, backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed to students, while supplies last.
Organizers say that there will be a pickup area designated for students from each local school within the North Gibson School Corporation.
The event is for students in K - 8 only. Students must be present and accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive their supplies.